Princess Beatrice and Meghan Markle's favourite cocktail dresses are now in the sale

Self Portrait is a mid-range brand that although has a distinctively high end feel – is surprisingly affordable. Loved by the Hollywood A-list, it's also coveted by royalty, and the Duchess of Cambridge is even a big fan. The Duchess of Sussex and Princess Beatrice have both worn the brand on a number of occasions and now their two favourite cocktail dresses are in the sale – and we need to get in on the action ASAP. Both frocks are marked down in the summer sale but are selling fast – so you are going to have to be super speedy on the uptake. Royally approved dresses for under £210? Yes please!

Meghan wore a green dress by Self Portrait in April

Meghan Markle very nearly broke the internet in April when she attended the Invictus Games Reception in London with then fiancé Prince Harry. The former Suits star often wears neutral colours, so it was a huge shock to see her wearing a green floral midi dress by the brand, with a chic black blazer over the trop.

Meghan's dress is now £210 in the sale

The stunning cold shoulder lace trimmed number is made in a light, crepe material and is emblazoned with a retro, zany print over the top as well as off-the-shoulder ruffle sleeves. Originally, the dress retailed at £300 which isn’t an out-of-this-world price tag – but on Net a Porter, it’s currently £210 in the sale. Run don't walk- it's almost sold out!

Princess Beatrice wore a navy blue Self Portrait dress last year

Princess Beatrice attended the V&A summer party in June 2017 with her younger sister Princess Eugenie and stole the show in a Self Portrait number which turned heads as soon as she stepped on the red carpet.

Beatrice's dress is now £175 in the sale

The timeless design featured semi-sheer lace panels with a navy blue overlay and a body skimming cut.

The daughter of Prince Andrew teamed the dress with a pair of leg-lengthening velvet heels and a contrasting metallic clutch. The dress originally cost £350, but on the Outnet, the frock is now a more purse-friendly £175, available in a small selection of sizes. What are you waiting for!

