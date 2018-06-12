Michelle Keegan just wore a £15 top that will make you want to go on holiday

Michelle Keegan is on fire lately – not only is she back on our TV screens in Our Girl, but she has a fabulous new wardrobe to boot! The 31-year-old star uploaded a summery shot to her Instagram account and fans went wild for her bright getup. The actress wore head to-toe Very – the online brand she has a range with - a coral tailored blazer with wide lapels and gold buttons which cost £55 which she teamed it with coordinating coral shorts. She carried a £20 red and pink bag, Rayban sunglasses and simple hoop earrings. But fans went particularly wild for her palm-printed T-shirt, which cost just £15! Captioning the stylish shot, Michelle wrote: "Less Monday more summer" and we couldn't agree more.

How fabulous does Michelle look?

On Monday, the beautiful actress released the second drop the fabulous collection which was shot on the stunning Greek Island of Mykonos.

Michelle's T-shirt is just £15 from Very

Michelle, 31, spoke to HELLO! about the shoot and conformed who her style icon was – and it may surprise you. "I love Pia Miller. She's an Australian actress. Because she lives in Australia, she's always wearing denim shorts or just plain jeans and white top, beach hair, I love that simple look."

The former Coronation Street star also explained she was really involved with the design process of her collection, saying that yellow is her favourite colour and she wanted that hue to feature throughout. "It's very summery, very feminine, and quite simple for summer, simple summer dresses, tops you can put with jeans, but they're really pretty as well."

Maybe Michelle will wear one of her own designs when she attends the wedding of her brother-in-law Josh Wright, who is marrying his long-term love Hollie Kane later in June.

