Lorraine Kelly's latest high street dress is an instant sell out – and we can see why

Lorraine Kelly just wore the most dream-like pastel yellow dress – which not only is a total bargain at just £49 in the Coast summer sale – but it immediately sold out after she wore it. The 58-year-old has cemented her position as a style icon for the over 50s and her latest dress proves how chic she really is. The Betty Midi dress is soft and structured; it has a pretty Bardot neckline floaty sleeves and a mid-high-to-low skirt that would be perfect for a wedding. The dress is made in a striking lemon yellow which is a great shade for the warmer months. Lorraine added a pair of metallic high heel shoes and kept her makeup and hair simple yet polished.

Lorraine stunned whilst interviewing Lily Allen

This is the second time in two days that the Scottish star has been working those bargains! Yesterday, Lorraine wore a bold red dress from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite stores Hobbs.

Lorraine's dress is £49 from Coast

It featured a wrap shape, eye-catching floral print and a sheer overlay. The frock originally retailed at £179, but had been discounted to £149. Like many of Lorraine’s fashion choices – the dress was cut in a classic, modern shape, meaning it can be worn again and again and the style will never really date.

When asked who her celebrity style icon was, Lorraine told No1 Magazine: "I like Helen Mirren. I like the way there are no rules, she always looks amazing. I really like women who are completely comfortable in their own skin."

The star also revealed she is just like the rest of us – in that she just loves finding a bargain. She explained that one of her best purchases was a pair of boots from TK Maxx. "They were reduced from £700 to £200 and I was worried because £200 is still really dear. I decided they were for me, so I took them up to the till and the woman told me they were only £99! I couldn’t believe it!" she laughed.