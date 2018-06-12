Holly Willoughby's backless dress is giving us total bridesmaid vibes!

Holly Willoughby swished her way into Tuesday with a stunning backless dress by Whistles and we are totally in love with it. The beautiful number that the blonde bombshell chose to showcase was made in a bold navy blue colour and it came complete with pleat detail, a lace trim, a halter neck cut and it was backless. In short – the ideal bridesmaid dress! The fancy frock retails at £219 and is currently available online now in all sizes. The 37-year-old added black strappy sandals from Dune and wore her striking blonde hair in a sleek and straight style. Instead of sharing a picture, the TV star uploaded a boomerang video of her twirling and showing off her latest dress to its best effect.

Holly's backless dress was a bit hit with fans

On Monday, Holly caused a mass sell out when she donned a blue mini dress from Oasis which set her back an affordable £52. The little blue frock had a high neckline, floaty sleeves and a ditzy white floral print.

£219, Whistles

The elegant design proved a huge hit with fans who flocked to the brand’s website to get their hands on the dress – which sold out almost immediately. Holly also added a pair of nude strappy sandals from her favourite high street shoe retailer Office.

Once again, Holly was styled by Angie Smith – the celebrity stylist who is solely responsible for her amazing on-screen wardrobe.

Holly revealed to HELLO! about their working relationship: "I've learnt from her. I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time," she said. Holly also revealed that Angie has encouraged her to step out of her comfort zone when it comes to her outfits, explaining: "I think I would wear the same shape clothes, shop in the same few shops and I think I would have stayed like that for the rest of my life because I'd felt safe in those parameters, whereas she tries new things and I think what she has opened my eyes up to is that you can wear sort of any trend actually, you've got to find the right shape and style that works for you."