Victoria Beckham channelled her inner girl power mode on Tuesday morning – striking the perfect Charlie's Angel pose. The former Spice Girl took to her hugely popular Instagram account to showcase her latest outfit, which consisted of a £425 denim shirt with a belted waist, and a pair of skinny jeans with a flared edge which cost £265. Both items are from her coveted fashion line and are available online now. The 42-year-old accessorised her 70s getup with the burgundy Quinto handbag from her line, and a smart gold watch. Posing with her hands in the trademark Charlie's Angel pose, the fashion singer looked ready for business – captioning the shot: "Good Morning Charlie!" with a series of emojis.

The fashion designer has been busy this week. On Monday evening, the mother-of-four was snapped leaving Scott's restaurant – the swanky London eatery where she helped design the outdoor summer terrace.

Victoria looked ultra-chic in an all-black outfit which consisted of tailored skinny trousers, a large boxy blazer which was defined with a belt, a classic clutch bag and a selection of gold necklaces. She wore dark shades and eagle-eyed fans could see her wedding ring placed firmly on her finger.

Rumours have been circulating since the weekend that her 19 year marriage with David Beckham is on the rocks. However, the couple have been seen together since – most recently at the Kent and Curwen's Men's London Fashion Week on Sunday where they looked loved-up and happy as they sat with Vogue Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Representatives for David and Victoria denied the couple were splitting on Friday, after social media was plagued with whispers that the golden couple were preparing to announce their divorce to the public. A representative for the Beckhams told HELLO!: "There is no impending statement, no divorce."

