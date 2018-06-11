The best dresses for Ascot (and we've found the perfect fascinators to match)

Royal Ascot is fast approaching and if you are off to the races – you need to get your outfit sorted, ASAP. The show runs from 19-23 June 2018 and is an event which is measured in style above all – it's occasion dressing at its finest. The dress code is rather strict – there are certain rules you need to follow – this isn't a day out to flash the flesh; it is royal ascot after all. First of all – you NEED to wear a fascinator or hat and if you are present in the royal enclosure, you will need to ensure your headpiece measures at least four inches in diameter across your head. Whether you want a lovely striped dress, an ensemble which features colour blocking detail, if you are mad for polka dots or tend to reach for pastels, we have a dress – and a fascinator - to match.

Colour Blocking

Dress, £80, Closet London. Fascinator, £60, Accessorize

For ladies that enjoy bold colours and are directional with their wardrobes – a pop of colour is all you need to stand out when placing your bets. This stunning number from Closet London features a retro-style boat neck and full, bombastic skirt. The mix of fuchsia and deep purple totally reminds us of Carrie Bradshaw’s Oscar de la Renta dress in Sex and the City. Tie your hair back and add a matching fascinator with a smattering of feathers for that WOW factor.

Vibrant Florals

Dress, £135, Skeena S @ Very. Fascintor, £12, Dorothy Perkins

Florals + sunshine = perfection and this frock by Skeena ticks all our boxes. Not only is it cut in an uber-fashionable midi length, it boasts a defined waist and cape-style sleeves which will give you an enviable silhouette. And we just love the pansy print – blooming lovely!

Polka Dots

Dress, £46, Topshop. Hat, £195, Lock & Co.

Remember Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman when she visited the races with Richard Gere? Our love affair with polka dots never really stopped after that iconic moment in film history. This bargain dress from Topshop will set you back just £46 so great if you are on a budget. The soft sand shade would flatter all skin tones. Team it with a boater hat – we are a little bit in love with this straw creation by Lock & Co.

Tulle

Dress, £285, Needle & Thread. Hat, £49, Debenhams

A gal who enjoys a bit of froth and tulle would go wild for this exquisite design by Needle & Thread. We love the graduated layers and the stunning baby blue ribbon at the waist. You could easily leave your jewellery at home – the scallop shaped neckline does all the talking.

Lace

Dress, £129 and Fascinator, £49, both Coast

Lace never really had a huge fashion moment at Ascot – until The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a stunning lace number by Dolce & Gabbana in 2016. Lace is the best way to strike a balance between formal and trend-led and this pretty frock by Coast will give you that regal look.