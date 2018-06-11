Helen Flanagan shows off her growing baby bump in head-to-toe designer outfit

Helen Flanagan is on maternity leave from Coronation Street and is counting down the days until she welcomes her second child, all while looking like the most glamorous mum ever! During a trip to Bath over the weekend, the actress looked extremely stylish dressed in a red midi dress by Isabella Oliver, which she teamed with a co-ordinating quilted Chanel bag, Gucci sandals and a pair of statement Dior sunglasses. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of her outfit, Helen paid tribute to her unborn daughter, writing in the caption: "Love carrying baby girl. 38 weeks pregnant. Dress @isabellaoliver – my fave maternity clothing brand always flattering and comfortable." Fans of Helen were quick to compliment her style, with one writing: "Gorgeous dress, almost as pretty as you," while another said: "You look so well Helen." A third added: "Looking stunning as per! Stylish woman."

Helen Flanagan looked stylish as she stepped out in Bath over the weekend

MORE: Helen Flanagan and Jacqueline Jossa showcase their baby bumps at the British Soap Awards

Earlier in the month, Helen showed off her style credentials once again as she stepped out onto the red carpet at the British Soap Awards. Helen – who plays Rosie Webster in Coronation Street – arrived along with her fiancé, and dressed her growing baby bump in a floor-length white gown, featuring long sleeves and a thigh-high slit. The 27-year-old actress accessorised her dress with a pair of white heels and a Chanel handbag, along with her glitzy engagement ring and a pair of love heart earrings. Scott, meanwhile, looked smart in a black suit and a crisp white shirt.

Loading the player...

MORE: Helen Flangan shares weight loss secrets

It's been an exciting time for Helen, who got engaged to her long-term boyfriend during a trip to Disneyland Paris in May. Scott shared the happy news with his fans on social media shortly after he popped the question, posting a photo of himself down on one knee with the iconic castle in the background. "She said YES!" he wrote, adding a ring emoji. Helen has been dating Scott since 2009, and the pair welcomed their daughter Matilda together in 2015.