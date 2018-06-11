Michelle Keegan reveals the ONE item she would NEVER go on holiday without

Michelle Keegan never fails to look totally stunning at all times – and her newest drop of her second collection with Very doesn't disappoint! The beautiful actress – who is back on our screens for the latest series of Our Girl – shot the fabulous collection in the stunning Greek Island of Mykonos and we don’t think we've ever seen her look so gorgeous. The fabulous new range features tropical inspired prints, on-trend cold shoulder tops and ruched numbers as well as frilly dresses in the best holiday hues. Our favourites have to be this mint green tea dress which would be amazing to wear to a beach party or BBQ. With prices starting at £30, her collection won’t break the bank either.

Bow front blouse, £35

Michelle, 30, spoke to HELLO! about the shoot, her thoughts on her newest collection – and what gets her in the mood for summer….

Printed ruffle tea dress, £55

The former Coronation Street star loved Mykonos so much – she even extended her stay on her lonesome! "It was amazing. It's the first time I’ve been to Greece and I can't wait to go back. I loved it, I stayed out for an extra two days by myself!"

The new collection certainly gets the actress in the mood for warmer weather – "It's very summery, very feminine, and quite simple for summer, simple summer dresses, tops you can put with jeans, but they're really pretty as well."

Michelle also explained that summer is the time when people go to a variety of events which inspired her collection: "When you see people at summer weddings and christenings and the races - That's why I put the cocktail dresses in."

The brunette actress also reveals the one item she would never leave at home before jetting off – and it's far simpler, and down-to-earth - than you may think. "A denim jacket. Especially in summer when you go for a drink at midday and it's hot, you know, especially in the UK, you know it's going to get chilly in the evening, so I always take a jacket. And for me, my fail-safe is always a denim jacket."