Lorraine Kelly's high street dress just went into sale and its selling out FAST

Lorraine Kelly just walked into Monday and totally owned it in her latest outfit – with a red hot number that we need in our life. The 58-year-old is widely regarded as a style icon for the over 50s and we couldn’t believe that her fancy frock was actually a sale item. Her red dress – which featured a contrasting floral over lay - is by Hobbs – one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite stores. The great news for fans of Lorraine's look is the dress originally retailed at £179, but has been discounted to £149. It's the kind of design that is cut in such a timeless finish that you could wear it again and again for a variety of different functions. The TV presenter teamed her blooming lovely ensemble with a pair of baby pink neutral high heels from Karen Millen and wore her trademark brown hair in a sleek style.

Lorraine's latest outfit is red hot!

The Scottish-born star is been dazzling viewers with her summer attire lately – and last week fans went wild for one of her dresses – a baby blue, off-the-shoulder design by Warehouse which set her back just £42!

Lorraine's dress is £149 by Hobbs

Made in a gorgeous light chambray material, the Bardot neckline gave viewers a glimpse of her tanned shoulders. She teamed it with funky metallic high heels from Dune.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly sexy dances while wearing a gorgeous red dress (and it's a steal!)

Mother-of-one Lorraine has a collection with JD Williams which caters for the over 50s and is hugely popular with shoppers. The collection is so vast and has an eclectic mix of separates, skirts, dresses and accessories.

READ: Lorraine Kelly just wore the pleated skirt of dreams

Speaking about the collaboration, Lorraine told HELLO! last year: "What I wanted was for them to be easy to wear and to fit you really well, to be really flattering. They must be affordable too. You want to feel great, that's what clothes are there for - to boost your confidence, and they're there to make you feel better about yourself."