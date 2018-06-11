Holly Willoughby's lastest high street dress sells out in MINUTES!

Holly Willoughby kicked off a fresh new week with a fabulous new frock, and we are obsessed! The 27-year-old blonde bombshell showed off her tanned legs in a mini dress from Oasis which set her back an affordable £52 and sold out as soon as she wore it. The blue number featured a contrasting white print over the top, a high neckline and floaty sleeves – total summer vibes. The design was both feminine and elegant and is the perfect item to wear to a wedding or party. She added her favourite nude strappy high heel shoes from Office which cost £69 and wore her icy blonde hair in a sleek and straight style, with minimal makeup accentuating he pretty features. The mother-of-three's latest 'outfit of the day' post was put together by Angie Smith – the celebrity stylist who is solely in charge of Holly's fabulous on-screen wardrobe.

Holly stunned in her blue mini dress

Holly has definitely transitioned her wardrobe from spring to summer – last week she sent fans wild when she wore a pair of off-white striped shorts, cut in with an on-trend paper-bag waist and tailored finish.

Holly's sell-out dress is £52 by Oasis

The £32 Topshop bargain even comes with an uber-flattering belt. Holly teamed them with a silky white shirt and a plush pair of nude Gianvito Rossi heels, which cost a jaw-dropping £499.

Although the Celebrity Juice panellist often switches up her look, there is no doubt about it she loves a pretty dress! On Wednesday, fans flocked to Whistles after she wore a blue and black pencil dress with black detail from the luxury high street brand which cost £199.

The panelled design featured a ruffled hem and is a sleeveless design – which is ideal for sunnier days. If you want to update your wardrobe with this look, you will have to hurry; there are only a few sizes left, the selling power of Ms Willoughby never wanes!