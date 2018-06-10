Princess Beatrice shows off legs in leather mini skirt and THIS Zara staple

Princess Beatrice stepped out for a night out in London on Friday, proving her style credentials once again. The 29-year-old looked fabulous in a fitted white blazer from high street favourite Zara, priced at £89.99, which she teamed with a black vest top and a patent black leather skirt, drawing attention to her toned legs. To complete her look, Beatrice opted for a pair of black heels, a matching clutch and simple gold bracelets. Beauty-wise, the royal looked lovely wearing her auburn hair down in a bouncy blow-dry and a bold makeup look, which included a smoky eye and a pink lipgloss.

Princess Beatrice looked stylish during her night out in London

The following day, Beatrice joined the rest of the royal family for Trooping the Colour, arriving in a horse-drawn carriage with sister Princess Eugenie, aunt Sophie Wessex and cousin Lady Louise Windsor. Both Beatrice and Eugenie – who are no strangers to making style statements – looked lovely in contrasting outfits. Beatrice opted for a pink blush dress which she teamed with a red hat, while Eugenie looked lovely in emerald green and a pretty floral embroidered hat. It was an extra special day for the York family, who celebrated Prince Andrew's debut parade as Colonel in Chief of the Grenadier Guards.

The royal put on another stylish display the following day

Beatrice and Eugenie were last seen together in public at the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award Ceremony at Buckingham Palace at the end of May. Beatrice turned heads in a green midi dress with a flared skirt, which was cinched in at the waist with a statement belt. The 29-year-old teamed her frock with a crisp black blazer with cape sleeves, a coordinating green quilted bag with a gold chain and patent black court shoes with a bold strap. Eugenie looked summer-ready in a white floral frock which was cut with kimono sleeves and a wrap-over neckline. The design was by high-end designer Alice & Olivia, and set her back £450, and was teamed with a pair of nude court shoes.