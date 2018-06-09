The Countess of Wessex is pretty in pink at Trooping the Colour 2018

The Countess of Wessex looked stunning in a bold pink ensemble at 2018's Trooping The Colour - continuing a string of stylish royal appearances. The rosy outfit, which is reminiscent in tone to that of the Duchess of Cambridge's iconic pink 2017 dress, was teamed with a contrasting cream hat, and featured striking puff sleeves and an open back. Sophie rode in a carriage alongside her daughter Lady Louise, as well as Princess Beatrice, in matching pink, and Princess Eugenie, who wore an emerald green outfit.

Sophie was pretty in pink

The ceremony, which is steeped in tradition and involves a military parade and the chance for the Queen to inspect her personal troops, saw more than 1,400 officers take part as well as 200 horses and over 400 musicians from ten bands. The Queen took centre-stage as she arrived in her carriage following the rest of the royal family, wearing a gorgeous bright blue outfit.

As well as the Queen's official birthday, of course, it was also a special moment for the Duchess of Sussex, who took part in her first parade as part of the royal family. She chose to wear a gorgeous peach Carolina Herrera dress, and matching Philip Treacy hat.

As recently as Monday, Sophie wowed us once again with her style choices - wearing an equally colourful outfit during an appearance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Lichfield, for the launch of a new memorial dedicated to the nurses that lost their lives in the first and second world wars. The bold midi dress, featuring a graphic purple block print, had a fitted top, nipped-in waist and full skirt.

Sophie also looked colourful for a recent official appearance

And who could forget her choice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials - a stunning duchess satin skirt with an embroidered grey top by Suzannah, paired with a matching Jane Taylor hat. The mum-of-two accessorised with a striking bracelet and pretty drop earrings. You've nailed it once again, Sophie!

