Our eyes are peeled every year for the Duchess of Cambridge's outfit at Trooping the Colour - and now Duchess Meghan's, too - but as usual, the adorable young royals are up there on our best-dressed list once again! Prince George and Princess Charlotte couldn't have looked cuter in their smart little outfits - co-ordinating perfectly with mum Kate, who wore a gorgeous pale blue Alexander McQueen dress. Charlotte matched with the Duchess in a pretty blue frock, while George wore the sweet Daniel shirt by British childrenswear brand Amaia, which also features blue detailing in its piping.

George and Charlotte looked adorable as they appeared on the balcony

Saturday's event to mark the Queen's birthday saw the little Prince and Princess behaving impeccably in front of the cameras, as usual - three-year-old Charlotte couldn't clapping along with the crowds while George happily watched the flypast. Princess Charlotte's sweet dress was particularly special, once again, since it matched perfectly with Kate's pastel outfit - reminding royal-watchers of 2017's look, when the mother and daughter duo both wore a bold pink shade.

READ MORE: What is Trooping the Colour?

Meanwhile, Duchess Meghan, who made her very first appearance at the iconic yearly ceremony - looked incredible in a pale-pink Carolina Herrera ensemble, which had a slightly retro feel with a button-down front and open neckline. She and new-husband Prince Harry were picture-perfect, as Harry chose to wear his Household Cavalry Number 1 ceremonial military uniform.

George's navy piped shirt is by Amaia

Other royal children to make an appearance on the royal balcony included little Savannah and Isla, daughters of Peter Phillips and wife Autumn, who looked just as smart in their sweet outfits. All the young royals looked up in awe as the traditional RAF flypast soared overhead - cue the cutest facial expressions of the day!

READ MORE: Pretty in pink: all the times Princess Charlotte wore her favourite colour

Of course, William and Kate welcomed new son Prince Louis in April - and while we weren't treated to perhaps the most adorable of the children's outfits (we can only imagine the matching pastel babygrow…), it is thought that Prince Louis did attend the big event. The newborn was most likely indoors with the children's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, while his two elder siblings stayed with the rest of the family to wave to the crowds. We can't wait to see them all together next year…