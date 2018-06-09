The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible for her 8th Trooping the Colour on Saturday - and while there's no surprise there really, her big fashion moment was made even more special since she chose once again to match with little Princess Charlotte, who wore a sweet blue dress to co-ordinate with her mum. Appearing before the public with her family for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding, little Charlotte happily clapped as she watched the flypast in her adorable outfit. All together now: awww!

The co-ordinating Cambridges!

Kate's much-awaited outfit is a pale pastel blue Alexander McQueen ensemble, with a unique high shoulder silhouette. She accessorised the look with a matching Juliette Botterill hat, which has a pretty floral detail, and beautiful drop-diamond earrings. Three-year-old Charlotte's matching dress was perfect for the sunny Saturday occasion.

At 2017's same event, Kate wore a bold hue for the first time - in a gorgeous bright pink dress by Alexander McQueen. Charlotte wore a matching floral dress in the pretty hue - which is apparently her favourite colour, too. Could this be an ongoing style tradition for the royal mother-daughter duo? We certainly hope so.

The royal family all looked up at the flypast in awe

Not to be outdone, Prince George also looked sweet in a white shirt by British childrenswear brand Amaia with navy blue piping, which co-ordinated smartly with dad Prince William's military attire. George and Charlotte, who of course welcomed new baby brother Prince Louis in April, couldn't resist looking up in awe at the spectacular RAF flypast, as William and Kate stood proudly behind.

What can we say - that's fashion family goals right there. Here's to next year - perhaps we'll see a matching moment from Prince Louis, too?