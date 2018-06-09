The Duchess of Cambridge made a brief return to the spotlight on Saturday to celebrate the Queen's birthday at Trooping the Colour. Kate, who gave birth to Prince Louis just two months ago, looked incredible, living up to her stylish reputation in a pastel blue dress by one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen. She accessorised with a matching hat by Juliette Botterill and had her hair swept into an elegant chignon.

During the event, which is held every year on the second Saturday of June, Kate joined other royals in a carriage procession down the Mall to Horse Guards Parade. The Duchess rode in the first carriage with Prince Charles' wife Camilla, who was also lovely in a blue Bruce Oldfield coat and dress, with the pair leading the procession in central London. Prince William and Prince Charles took part in the parade on horseback.

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall coordinated in blue

Kate, 36, hasn't missed a Trooping the Colour since marrying Prince William in 2011, and she has nailed her outfit every time. She tends to opt for whites and pastel colours, and always accessorises with a show-stopping hat. Most years, the Duchess has chosen a design by Alexander McQueen; in 2016 she chose to recycle the brand's fit-and-flare coat dress in cream which she wore to Princess Charlotte's christening the year before.

Kate wore one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen

Her most recent high-profile outing was at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in mid-May, when, at first glance, she appeared to be wearing that same Alexander McQueen number. However, an eagle-eyed royal fan noted that it was a different dress, as her wedding outfit was in primrose yellow and also featured buttons on the cuff.

Finishing just past the knee, it was a perfect style on the Duchess, who had given birth to Prince Louis just three weeks before, and she looked nothing short of sensational at her brother-in-law's nuptials. Kate wore a coordinating hat by Philip Treacy and accessorised with a box clutch.