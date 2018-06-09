Meghan Markle makes stylish Trooping the Colour debut in gorgeous pink outfit

The Duchess of Sussex made her second official appearance as a member of the royal family when she stepped out to attend the Trooping the Colour on Saturday. Meghan looked as stylish as ever during the annual celebrations, and chose to wear a gorgeous pale pink Carolina Herrera dress as she made her first balcony appearance with the rest of the royal family. The pretty neckline of the outfit was even reminiscent of her now-iconic wedding dress! Her outfit was accessorised with a matching Philip Treacy hat, and was finished off with her signature minimalist jewellery and a Carolina Herrera clutch bag. Beauty-wise, Meghan styled her brunette hair in tighter curls than usual, wearing a glossy lip instead of her usual natural lip balm.

Meghan looked stunning in a Carolina Herrera dress

Meghan became an official member of the royal family last month following her royal wedding to Prince Harry, and as a result, there are now certain style rules she must follow. This was evident during the Duchess' engagement three days after her wedding, when she attended Prince Charles' 70th birthday garden arty at Buckingham Palace. Her outfit had a very royal touch, and Meghan was seen for the first time wearing sheer coloured tights with her outfit – a rule all female members of the royal family must follow. The former Suits star wore the tights with a gorgeous dusty pink dress.

Meghan certainly looked lovely in her outfit, which was accessorised with a matching clutch bag, court shoes and a wide-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy, which looks very similar to her Trooping the Colour look. Her brunette hair was styled in a low bun, while natural makeup completed her look.

Meghan's choice of hat was very similar to the one she wore for her first royal engagement, in May

Wearing tights has long been a requirement for female members of the royal family, and was implemented by the Queen. Royal expert Victoria Arbiter told Insider in 2017: "I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the Queen requires," and is a rule Her Majesty has been following since her reign, as well as the Duchess of Cambridge – who regularly wears tights with her dresses.

It was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second official appearance

Tights aren’t the only style rule Meghan is now expected to follow. According to a recent article in Harper's Bazaar, open-toed shoes are also discouraged for formal royal outings. Etiquette expert William Hanson told the publication: "Open-toed shoes are considered informal footwear," adding that they are, "inappropriate for formal occasions". Hanson also revealed that guests at the royal wedding were asked to wear closed-toe shoes.

