Princess Eugenie just surprised us all with this seventies-inspired outfit

Princess Eugenie's style has most certainly been evolving in recent months, but even we had to do a double-take at her latest outfit - a pretty floaty midi dress, which the royal decided to team with a pair of seventies-inspired suede knee-high boots. After a few seasons dedicated to thigh-high footwear, we're excited to see Eugenie embracing this year's slightly cooler silhouette - the ideal choice for chillier spring days. Nailed it, Your Royal Highness!

Photo: © Getty Images

Eugenie chose a floaty midi dress for Thursday's public appearance

The Princess' flattering dress, nipped in at the waist with a black sash, features teal floral details and polka dots - a popular print clash for this summer - as well as a ruffled asymmetric hem and sweet flared cuffs. Ticking every box so far, as far as we're concerned. The boots, with a slouchy ankle and pointed toe, give the perfect nod to our favourite fashion decade - and they're clearly a favourite of hers, since she's been spotted wearing them on a number of occasions before.

Eugenie kept the rest of the look just as low-key cool as her outfit, leaving her hair down and loose and accessorising with her incredible pink sapphire engagement ring - and who can blame her, really. The 29-year-old has made a string of stylish appearances in recent weeks, even wearing an adorable loved-up hat to a Buckingham Palace garden party in May.

Photo: © Getty Images

The boots are one of the Princess' style staples

Her statement accessory, navy blue with a vintage-style mesh veil, showed the word "love" beaded just above the brim. She paired it with a co-ordinating navy three-quarter sleeve dress with a cinched-in waist and flared skirt, and matching heels. The message was even seen by some as a sweet tribute to her fiancé Jack Brooksbank, as they are currently planning their nuptials at St George's Chapel, Windsor in October.

Despite that, the Princess had another exciting annoucement to make on Thursday - the reason behind her latest appearance (and incredible outfit choice). "I'm so excited to have recently become an Ambassador of Project 0 whose aim is to restore and protect the ocean. Today we launched our new partnership with @skyoceanrescue and of course, Plasticus, the whale made of used single use plastic," she wrote alongside her Instagram post. Stylish and sustainable, eh? What can't she do...

