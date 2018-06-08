princess-eugenie-floral-dress

Princess Eugenie just surprised us all with this seventies-inspired outfit

Midi dress + knee-high boots = retro perfection

by Fiona Ward /

Princess Eugenie's style has most certainly been evolving in recent months, but even we had to do a double-take at her latest outfit - a pretty floaty midi dress, which the royal decided to team with a pair of seventies-inspired suede knee-high boots. After a few seasons dedicated to thigh-high footwear, we're excited to see Eugenie embracing this year's slightly cooler silhouette - the ideal choice for chillier spring days. Nailed it, Your Royal Highness!

Photo: © Getty Images

Eugenie chose a floaty midi dress for Thursday's public appearance

The Princess' flattering dress, nipped in at the waist with a black sash, features teal floral details and polka dots - a popular print clash for this summer - as well as a ruffled asymmetric hem and sweet flared cuffs. Ticking every box so far, as far as we're concerned. The boots, with a slouchy ankle and pointed toe, give the perfect nod to our favourite fashion decade - and they're clearly a favourite of hers, since she's been spotted wearing them on a number of occasions before.

Loading the player...

Eugenie kept the rest of the look just as low-key cool as her outfit, leaving her hair down and loose and accessorising with her incredible pink sapphire engagement ring - and who can blame her, really. The 29-year-old has made a string of stylish appearances in recent weeks, even wearing an adorable loved-up hat to a Buckingham Palace garden party in May.

Photo: © Getty Images

The boots are one of the Princess' style staples

Her statement accessory, navy blue with a vintage-style mesh veil, showed the word "love" beaded just above the brim. She paired it with a co-ordinating navy three-quarter sleeve dress with a cinched-in waist and flared skirt, and matching heels. The message was even seen by some as a sweet tribute to her fiancé Jack Brooksbank, as they are currently planning their nuptials at St George's Chapel, Windsor in October.

Get a similar look to Eugenie with Maje's Asymmetrical Long Print Dress, £290

Despite that, the Princess had another exciting annoucement to make on Thursday - the reason behind her latest appearance (and incredible outfit choice). "I'm so excited to have recently become an Ambassador of Project 0 whose aim is to restore and protect the ocean. Today we launched our new partnership with @skyoceanrescue and of course, Plasticus, the whale made of used single use plastic," she wrote alongside her Instagram post. Stylish and sustainable, eh? What can't she do...

