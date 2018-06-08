Amal Clooney has just reminded us that summer sequins are the best kind of sequins with her latest outfit - an amazing rose gold high-low mini dress with a bardot neckline to die for. It really is a humdinger, considering her last public appearance was as a royal wedding guest of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who could forget that yellow Stella McCartney moment - but Mrs Clooney sure knows how to nail a fashion follow-up.

The star-studded AFI Life Achievement Award Gala saw George pick up an honour for his incredible film career, so naturally Amal wanted to choose something special for the occasion - and she certainly did so with her metallic moment. Prada's shimmering rose gold gown, with its mini underskirt, gave the human rights lawyer just enough Angelina Jolie-leg whilst still looking modern and cool. The long skirt featured subtle sequin details, too.

Amal went for a matching mani for the look, and her usual soft, natural makeup and bouncy curls - plus a rose-toned lip, which tied in perfectly with her gown. George, of course, looked dapper as usual in a classic black and white tux.

As if these two weren't already couple goals - they couldn't have looked more in love on the red carpet - Amal even made a speech in tribute to her husband, telling the audience: "We met and started hiding out in my London flat and very soon it felt like, no matter what happened, I would never want to be with anyone else." Aw!

Since their big Hollywood moment at the royal wedding, George and Amal have kept a relatively low profile - jetting off to Italy for a romantic holiday. And now Harry and Meghan have recently returned to London, perhaps we'll be seeing the foursome on a double date in the British capital?! We can only dream…

