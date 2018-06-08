Amal Clooney just proved rose gold is the BEST gold in this incredible glittering dress
George looked pretty swooney, too
Amal Clooney has just reminded us that summer sequins are the best kind of sequins with her latest outfit - an amazing rose gold high-low mini dress with a bardot neckline to die for. It really is a humdinger, considering her last public appearance was as a royal wedding guest of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who could forget that yellow Stella McCartney moment - but Mrs Clooney sure knows how to nail a fashion follow-up.
Amal's stunning gown is by Prada
The star-studded AFI Life Achievement Award Gala saw George pick up an honour for his incredible film career, so naturally Amal wanted to choose something special for the occasion - and she certainly did so with her metallic moment. Prada's shimmering rose gold gown, with its mini underskirt, gave the human rights lawyer just enough Angelina Jolie-leg whilst still looking modern and cool. The long skirt featured subtle sequin details, too.
READ MORE: Amal Clooney wears £2856 Alexander Wang trench coat in NYC
Amal went for a matching mani for the look, and her usual soft, natural makeup and bouncy curls - plus a rose-toned lip, which tied in perfectly with her gown. George, of course, looked dapper as usual in a classic black and white tux.
WATCH BELOW: George and Amal's cutest moments
As if these two weren't already couple goals - they couldn't have looked more in love on the red carpet - Amal even made a speech in tribute to her husband, telling the audience: "We met and started hiding out in my London flat and very soon it felt like, no matter what happened, I would never want to be with anyone else." Aw!
Since their big Hollywood moment at the royal wedding, George and Amal have kept a relatively low profile - jetting off to Italy for a romantic holiday. And now Harry and Meghan have recently returned to London, perhaps we'll be seeing the foursome on a double date in the British capital?! We can only dream…
READ MORE: Mystery behind Meghan Markle and Amal Clooney's friendship revealed
What do you think?