You didn't get an invite to the royal wedding – fine. But if you want to be the proud owner of something that was part of the magical day, here's your chance. David Beckham has revealed he is auctioning off the custom-made Dior Homme suit he wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials on 19 May, while his wife Victoria is also donating her navy midi dress from her pre-spring/summer 2019 collection.

The power couple looked super stylish at the royal do last month. David looked very dapper in his charcoal grey morning suit, which has 'DB' sewn on the inside – just in case you forget who the suit used to belong to. The retired footballer, 43, paired it with a light grey double-breasted waistcoat, Egyptian cotton poplin shirt, grey silk satin tie and black calfskin leather derbies.

Photo: © Instagram

The Beckhams have donated their royal wedding outfits to charity

Victoria, meanwhile, once again proved she is one step ahead of the fash pack with her midi number that featured a belted neck and split sleeves. She accessorised with a navy hat and swept her long hair into a sleek ponytail.

David took to Instagram to reveal that proceeds from the online auction would go to The We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. He was pictured holding up a sign that read: "Own our wedding outfits and support a great cause." David explained: "To support the incredible work of The We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and the families affected by the Manchester attack last year, @victoriabeckham and I have partnered with @omazeworld to give you the chance to own our wedding outfits. Head over to omaze.com/beckham for details."

Watch David and Victoria mingle at the royal wedding...

Loading the player...

MORE: The best perfumes you need for your wedding day

The We Love Manchester Emergency Fund was established shortly after the bombing of the Manchester Arena just over a year ago. Donations to the fund help relieve the financial needs among the victims and survivors of the disaster, including the families and dependants of those killed or injured in the horrific terror attack.

MORE: Revealed: Meghan Markle's glam squad for her big day