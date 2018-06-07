Jorgie Porter made an appearance on Lorraine on Thursday morning, in a dotty dress that has us thinking back to one of Holly Willoughby's most popular numbers in recent weeks - a Pretty Woman-inspired polka dot dress. We're seeing something of a trend for fashion reminiscent of Julia Roberts' style in the iconic film this summer - since countless high street brands have created their own version of the memorable midi dress from that polo match scene. Jorgie's version is from Zara, and sells for a bargain £39.99. Winning.

Credit: Instagram @themissyporter

Back in May, Holly took her own inspiration from our favourite film heroine with her version of the dress, by Forever Unique, which fans went wild for - at £69.99, it's still only available for pre-order from the brand's website. Like Jorgie, she styled her dress with pretty nude sandals.

Holly's Forever Unique dress

Blogger and stylist Sarah Tankel Ellis, of We Are Twinset, also rocked Zara's dotty dress recently - showing it shapes-up as a pretty great maternity piece, too, since she's expecting a baby later in the summer. Other high street brands to take on the trend include Wallis and Faithfull (stocked on ASOS), for anyone else looking to channel Miss Vivian, too.

Tan dresses with white polka dots are becoming a trend this season...

Jorgie, who was on the ITV show to announce her casting in the musical tour of Fame, got plenty of great feedback for her outfit choice - unsurprisingly. "Where is this dress from?" one fan asked, while another tagged a friend, saying: "If you see this dress in Zara LET ME KNOW." We know how you feel, girl.

In fact, the very dress is now only available in sizes small and extra small online, so snap it up while you can. Now, which other Pretty Woman outfits can we copy? Reformation stock an incredible dupe of her iconic red gown, so we're headed there next…

