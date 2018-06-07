This is why fans are comparing Kate Garraway's latest outfit to Meghan Markle's
Uncanny, eh
Kate Garraway has got us rushing to snap up her outfit in her latest Instagram post - the presenter looks incredible in a gorgeous long-line white coat teamed with tailored monochrome trousers. But, while we scramble around to figure out where her jacket-of-dreams is from, fans couldn't help but point out that Kate's cover-up bears a striking resemblance to one of the Duchess of Sussex's, perhaps even her most iconic - the Line The Label coat that she wore to announce her engagement to Prince Harry. Can you see it?
Credit: Instagram @kategarraway / Getty Images
"Channeling the 'Meghan engagement' coat! Love it!" one follower wrote on Kate's selfie, prompting the presenter to respond: "Yes it is a bit 'Meghan engagement coat' but think she might be a bit [sic] (#understatement) than me!" Now we're not quite sure what Kate meant by that - typing on the go no doubt - but we reckon she looks pretty amazing in her Meghan-inspired number, either way.
The star revealed it was a new buy, too, captioning the original post: "Wearing a brand new white summer coat today - what are the odds it’ll still look like this after a sprint across town on the back of @limobikelondon & 3 brew slurping hrs in the @smoothradio. Yep - zero!" We hope she's careful - that coat deserves to be kept pristine, are we right?
Kate recently revealed that her daughter, 11-year-old Darcey, gives her style advice from time to time. Chatting to HELLO! at the NHS Heroes Awards, she joked: "She's showing a lot of interest in fashion, and a lot of distaste for what I wear. She says 'mum, I love that, but what on earth are you wearing?' It's good fun."
Kate rocking a Zara co-ord
She also declared her love for one particular high street brand, telling us: "I love a bit of Zara!" Could that be where her incredible coat is from? It remains a mystery - the hunt is on…
What do you think?