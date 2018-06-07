Kate Garraway has got us rushing to snap up her outfit in her latest Instagram post - the presenter looks incredible in a gorgeous long-line white coat teamed with tailored monochrome trousers. But, while we scramble around to figure out where her jacket-of-dreams is from, fans couldn't help but point out that Kate's cover-up bears a striking resemblance to one of the Duchess of Sussex's, perhaps even her most iconic - the Line The Label coat that she wore to announce her engagement to Prince Harry. Can you see it?

Credit: Instagram @kategarraway / Getty Images

"Channeling the 'Meghan engagement' coat! Love it!" one follower wrote on Kate's selfie, prompting the presenter to respond: "Yes it is a bit 'Meghan engagement coat' but think she might be a bit [sic] (#understatement) than me!" Now we're not quite sure what Kate meant by that - typing on the go no doubt - but we reckon she looks pretty amazing in her Meghan-inspired number, either way.

The star revealed it was a new buy, too, captioning the original post: "Wearing a brand new white summer coat today - what are the odds it’ll still look like this after a sprint across town on the back of @limobikelondon & 3 brew slurping hrs in the @smoothradio. Yep - zero!" We hope she's careful - that coat deserves to be kept pristine, are we right?

Kate recently revealed that her daughter, 11-year-old Darcey, gives her style advice from time to time. Chatting to HELLO! at the NHS Heroes Awards, she joked: "She's showing a lot of interest in fashion, and a lot of distaste for what I wear. She says 'mum, I love that, but what on earth are you wearing?' It's good fun."

Kate rocking a Zara co-ord

She also declared her love for one particular high street brand, telling us: "I love a bit of Zara!" Could that be where her incredible coat is from? It remains a mystery - the hunt is on…

