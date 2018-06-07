Lorraine Kelly steps out in dreamy floral dress – and it's the perfect summer staple

Lorraine Kelly has just helped us realise that there is a summer wardrobe staple missing from our wardrobes – and we want it fast! The TV presenter stepped out to present Thursday's episode of Lorraine in the most gorgeous floral print dress from high street favourite Monsoon. The pale blue design was adorned in a vibrant botanical print in yellow, white and green hues, and featured wide sleeves and a V-neck line. What's more, the flattering cut cinched in at the waist to create a flattering silhouette. Costing £99 and still in stock, this design could be styled for many occasions, from a day in the office to a summer wedding. For the show, Lorraine teamed the dress with a pair of nude court shoes from Office – a popular choice of footwear fellow ITV presenter Holly Willoughby often chooses to wear too.

Throughout the week, Lorraine has been making the most of the warmer weather and wearing some gorgeous summer dresses. On Wednesday, she rocked a pale blue midi dress which cost just £42 from Warehouse. "Dip back into your summer wardrobe because the sun has finally returned!" the show's official Instagram account wrote next to a snap of their host's outfit. The pretty dress was even teamed with a pair of silver metallic pointed heels (from Dune) to add just a hint of edge to the look.

Lorraine Kelly wore a gorgeous floral dress on Thursday's show

Over the years, Lorraine has become something of a style icon - which in turn prompted her to team up with clothing brand JD Williams to create a collection aimed at women over the age of 50. Speaking about the collaboration, Lorraine told HELLO! last year: "What I wanted was for them to be easy to wear and to fit you really well, to be really flattering. They must be affordable too. You want to feel great, that's what clothes are there for - to boost your confidence, and they're there to make you feel better about yourself."

Other outfits worn during the week include a bargain £42 Warehouse dress

Discussing her own style icon, Lorraine told No1 Magazine: "I like Helen Mirren. I like the way there are no rules, she always looks amazing. I really like women who are completely comfortable in their own skin." The star added that she loves finding a bargain as much as the rest of us, including a pair of boots from TK Maxx. "They were reduced from £700 to £200 and I was worried because £200 is still really dear. I decided they were for me, so I took them up to the till and the woman told me they were only £99! I couldn’t believe it!" she said.