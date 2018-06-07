Holly Willoughby is right back at it with her daily outfit posts since her return to This Morning - and on Thursday she did what she does best once again, championing the British high street in a mega-cute pair of Topshop shorts. With a paper-bag waist and uber-flattering belt, the striped shorts look pretty perfect with her silky white shirt and go-to Gianvito Rossi heels - put together as usual by ITV's wardrobe queen Angie Smith.

"Love these tailored shorts from @Topshop," Angie wrote next to her own snap of the star, which of course prompted plenty of comments from Holly's fashion fans. "Those shorts are [amazing]. I've just ordered them!" one wrote, while another said: "Love this look! I have almost identical shorts."

The best thing about Holly's summer staple? They come in at just £32 from the high street store - and have already sold-out in a few sizes. Better hurry, because the presenter's eagle-eyed fans are rushing to the check-out - there was full stock earlier this morning! Keeping the look business on the top, Angie chose to team the shorts with a 'The Tilda' shirt from Winser London - which sells for £169. Holly's favourite Gianvito Rossi 105 Suede Pumps, meanwhile, are her most expensive item at £495.

Holly's shorts are the Topshop Taupe Striped Shorts, while her shirt is from Winser London

Holly returned to work at This Morning on Monday, and even treated herself to a new haircut on her return - squeezing in a trim with her favourite hairdresser Ciler Peksah before the show. A fresh blow-dry is nothing without a Boomerang video, though, so of course she took to Instagram to show off her swishy new cut - which skims her shoulders and is styled with extra texture. She teamed her fresh new look with an even sunnier outfit, wearing a canary yellow Whistles midi dress for her big comeback.

Clearly, there's no-one who does summer style like The Willoughby - we'll race you all the way to Topshop...

