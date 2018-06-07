Stacey Solomon wore one of this season's favourite colours on Wednesday's Loose Women – and she looked amazing! The TV presenter stepped out to present the ITV daytime show in a vibrant yellow jumpsuit, and viewers were desperate to know where it was from. We can reveal that the jumpsuit was from Phase Eight, and costs £139. The bold design features cropped legs and a swooping V-neck, as well as having pleating details and a retro-inspired chain belt to create the most flattering fit. Not surprisingly, it is currently out of stock online, but that's not to say it can't be grabbed from the rails in store.

Taking to Instagram to share a picture of her outfit, Stacey captioned the picture: "Hello Summer. Lovely Wednesday on @loosewomen outfit @mothershoppers Yellow has to be one of my favourite colours." Compliments soon came her way, with one fan writing: "You look AMAZING," while another asked: "How can I buy the yellow jumpsuit Stacey Solomon is wearing?" A third added: "You know what..I need this!"

Stacey Solomon looked gorgeous in a bold yellow jumpsuit

MORE: Stacey Solomon shows off hair transformation - and fans love it!

On the days that she presents Loose Women, Stacey is dressed by TV stylists 'Mothers Shoppers' - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. The ladies (who are mothers themselves) dress a lot of ITV stars including Penny Lancaster, Nadia Sawalha, Denise Van Outen and Saira Khan. The popular stylists specialise in dressing their clients in affordable high street items and have amassed an impressive fan base in the process. Their motto which features on their website reads: "Practi-cool clothes for mums who want to get dressed not stressed".

Loading the player...

MORE: Stacey Solomon's outfit gets people talking - and it's entirely from Primark!

Last week, Stacey showcased her style credentials yet again by dressing head-to-toe in Primark – and looking incredible in the process. The star wore a metallic trouser suit and chunky pink heels to the British Soap Awards on Saturday, where she was presenting an award along with co-host Andrea McLean. A big fan of the high street, other brands Stacey often wears include Zara and Topshop. Earlier in the month, her fans couldn’t get enough of her rainbow striped trousers from Zara, which she wore during an appearance on the popular ITV daytime show. The multi-coloured trousers cost just £17.99, and were styled with a simple T-shirt to complete her look.