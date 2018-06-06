Emma Bunton definitely isn't afraid to wear a bit of colour – and she proved that once again on Wednesday, appearing on This Morning with Holly and Phil in the ultimate shade-clashing outfit: teaming a neon pink shirt with bottle green tailored trousers. It shouldn't work really, but it does. In fact, the two hues are having a major moment right now, with retro references to the Beverly Hills Hotel and pink and green palm leaf prints popping up all over the high street (and on our Pinterest boards).

Photo: © Instagram

Instagram: @angiesmithstyle

The Spice Girl, like the rest of the This Morning squad, teamed up with super-stylist Angie Smith to create the look, with her ruffled crepe de chine shirt coming from Zadig & Voltaire (currently in the sale, reduced from £330 to £198) and trousers by Parisian brand ba&sh. Her (again, non-matching) baby pink heels were by cool-girl shoe designer Jennifer Chamandi.

READ MORE: The Spice Girls' changing style over the years

Emma's top is Zadig & Voltaire's Tacco shirt, £198, and trousers are ba&sh's Steady Trousers, £195

Predictably, fans loved the colour combo. "So beautiful Doll! These colours are gorgeous on you! I forever remember, love and listen to Spice Girls, you girls were my fave," one wrote – while another said: "You looked fabulous on This Morning... freshed face and glowing."

WATCH BELOW: Emma Bunton reminisces at the BRIT Awards

Loading the player...

As usual, Emma wore her long blonde hair in loose waves and makeup soft and natural, created by her loyal MUA and hairdresser Christian Vermaak (also a go-to to the likes of Caroline Flack and Amanda Holden). And while chatting to Holly and Phil, the star even gave Spice Girls fans an update on the constant rumours regarding their reunion.

READ MORE: Spice Girls' costume designer opens up about working with them

While there's no news of the comeback tour we're all waiting for, there is apparently an animated film in the works, according to Baby Spice. "It's something we are talking about. The opportunities we get given, it's amazing. There is so much excitement, it's just about making sure it's the right thing." No new album from the girls as yet then? We'll hold out – if only for Victoria Beckham's stage outfits…