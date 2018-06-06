It's World Cup season once again! Fashion and football go together like slogan tees and straight-leg jeans, if you ask us - and don't forget the players themselves have long-been considered style icons (case in point: Pelé circa 1950). And ever since our queen of the footballers' wives Victoria Beckham inspired the term WAG - it's even in the Oxford dictionary, we'll have you know - style-watchers have had something of a fascination with the ladies watching in the stands, too. While back then it was VB, Cheryl (then Tweedy) and Coleen Rooney (then McCloughlin) that we were wardrobe-watching, there's a new girl gang in town for 2018…

Remember Victoria and Cheryl at the 2006 world cup?

Gerard Pique's girlfriend Shakira

One superstar WAG who might just eclipse her sporting partner is Shakira, who has been dating Spain's Gerard Pique since 2010. The singer, who has two sons with the footballer, is sure to grab plenty of attention while cheering him on from the sides.

Photo: © Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez

Georgina Rodríguez, girlfriend of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, has an impressive 5.3 million followers on Instagram - often sharing snaps of the couple's home life with their three children. Georgina has loads of fashion connections in her native Spain, so we're expecting labels, labels, labels when she touches down in Russia.

Photo: © Rex

Dele Alli's girlfriend Ruby Mae

Ruby Mae - a successful model who has appeared in campaigns for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and Chanel - is currently dating England footballer Dele Alli. Her style is super glam with a quirky twist – if you check out her Instagram, she’s not averse to a pair of Doctor Martens…

Photo: © Getty Images

Victor Lindelöf's wife Maja Nilsson

Swedish influencer Maja Nilsson is married to Manchester United and Sweden player Victor Lindelöf - the couple have a son together, too. Maja is as effortlessly stylish as you’d expect a Scandi fashionista to be, and shuns the typical WAG garms in favour of sharp, classic tailoring and elegant dresses.

Photo: © Getty Images

Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy, wife of striker Jamie, is best-known for appearing on 2017's series of I’m A Celebrity. The 36-year-old is famous for her honest and upfront nature - we reckon we'll see her championing the British high street out in Russia, too.

Photo: © Getty Images

Kyle Walker's girlfriend Annie Kilner

Not much is known about Annie Kilner – partner of England star Kyle Walker – but from what we’ve seen of the stunning model, we’re expecting some seriously glam stadium looks from her. The mum-of-one is a fan of oversized sunnies, leather trousers and eye-catching mini dresses – aka classic WAG style.

Photo: © Instagram

Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo

Antonella Roccuzzo may be married to one of the greatest football players of all time - Argentina’s Lionel Messi - but that hasn’t stopped the model growing a following in her own right thanks to her relaxed style and cute Instagram snaps of the couple’s three sons. We're expecting Gucci t-shirts, jeans and trainers - and we're not mad at that.

Photo: © Getty Images

