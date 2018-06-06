The Duchess of Cornwall is elegant in blue at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

The Duchess of Cornwall wore a beautiful pale blue outfit to attend the Buckingham Palace Garden Party on Tuesday with her husband, his Royal Highness Prince Charles. The Duchess wore a chic light blue coat dress with rose petal detail to the event, which she teamed with a stunning cream hat featuring pretty feathers. Camilla accessorised with a regal-looking pearl choker necklace, a favourite item of jewellery for the royal. Prince Charles, meanwhile, looked dressed for the occasion in a grey three-piece suit. Princess Anne was also in attendance. Camilla looked happy as she chatted to guests at the garden party on the sunny day.

The Duchess is becoming known for her stylish collection of hats which she likes to wear at formal royal occasions. This latest cream hat is a stunning choice and we particularly like the glamorous feather detailing. Camilla matched her headwear with her lovely pearl necklace and earrings. The royal chose a nude shoe to complement the outfit.

Just last month, the Duchess wore another chic outfit to the wedding of her nephew Prince Harry in Windsor. Her outfit received lots of attention and was widely regarded as one of the most stylish ensembles at the nuptials.

The 70-year-old wore a light pink, tailored coat dress by Anna Valentine which streamlined her slim shape and finished just past the knee. She wore a hat by famous milliner Philip Treacy - the designer behind many of the royals' most memorable hats. We look forward to seeing the Duchess' next outfit choice.