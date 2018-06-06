Holly Willoughby nails summer chic in £199 high-street dress

Can we borrow Holly Willoughby's wardrobe please? The This Morning presenter showcases a new outfit on her Instagram every day and each one is super stylish. Her latest dress has given us major outfit envy – a gorgeous floral frock by high street store Whistles. Holly shared a snap blue and black patterned dress on her social media page, writing: "Morning Wednesday!!!! Today’s look on @thismorning dress by @thisiswhistles shoes by @dune_london ... #hwstyle."

We're loving the flattering cut of this dress, which shows off Holly's curves and cinches in at the waist. The floral panelled satin dress is priced £199 on whistles.com and is a great outfit for a wedding or summer evening out.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Holly Willoughby

Of course, Holly's Instagram fans loved her floral dress, with one posting: "Love love love this dress." Another wrote: "Gorgeous Holly," and another saying, "Nice dress." The outfit features a ruffled hem and comes in sizes four to 16.

MORE: Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock dazzle at Ocean's 8 premiere – all the pictures

Photo credit: whistles.com

Holly teamed the look with some simple black sandals by Dune and beauty-wise the star wore her new blonde hair parted in the middle. She went for a dark eyeshadow and a nude lip, defining her eyebrows and adding a sweep of bronzer to her cheek.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shows off new summer-ready hairstyle

Photo credit: whistles.com

Two days earlier, the TV host went for a different look altogether in a stunning bright yellow dress, also by Whistles. It featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with a twisted detail, nipped in waist and front ruffle. She paired the frock with a pair of strappy sandals from Office and wore her bobbed hair loose and natural.