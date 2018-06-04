Coronation Street's Helen Worth recycled her favourite floral dress to the British Soap Awards on Saturday night – the very same design she had worn to the NHS Heroes Awards three weeks earlier. It is easy to see why Helen is such a fan of the dress, and why she would want to make the most of wearing it – with a hefty price tag of £1,095 from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's designers, Erdem. It has been identified as the 'Palace Forest Print Shirt Dress' and is currently low in stock, with just Size 12 left in department store Browns.

Helen's dress is said to have been designed by the Queen and her clothes at Windsor Castle, and is from the brand's SS18 collection. The beautiful design features three quarter length sleeves, a centre front button fastening and a flared midi skirt, and is adorned with a floral print in splashes of green, red and yellow. For both evenings, Helen accessorised the dress with a glitzy choker necklace and co-ordinating earrings, and wore a different pair of black shoes on both occasions.

Helen Worth in her Erdem floral dress at the British Soap Awards

A hit with royalty, Duchess Kate has long been a big fan of Erdem, and notably wore a number of floral designs by the brand during her royal tour of Sweden and Norway in January. During a black tie dinner at the Residence of the British Ambassador, Kate stood out in a mustard print gown, which neatly skimmed over her then baby bump. The silk dress featured long ruffled sleeves, a floor-length skirt and was adorned with a botanical print. The Duchess wore another statement Erdem gown while attending the Fotografiska Gallery on the second day of her tour. Her Victorian-inspired dress was the brand's Christina Devore Velvet Midi Dress - part of their A/W 17 runway collection, and featured flared long sleeves and a high neckline.

The Coronation Street actress wore her dress for the first time at the NHS Heroes Awards

The British Soap Awards proved to be a successful night for Helen and the rest of her Coronation Street co-stars, seeing the long-running ITV soap take away the most awards, including Best Soap. Helen's on-screen family also bagged the prizes for Best Actor and Best Actress. The 67-year-old looked on with pride as Jack P. Shepherd – who plays her son David Platt, and Lucy Fallon – who plays her granddaughter Bethany Platt, both collected their awards for the most sought-after category of the night.

