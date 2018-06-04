Andrea McLean looked ready for summer Monday's Loose Women as she presented the show dressed in a gorgeous floral dress - and we think it might be her new wardrobe staple! The dress has been identified as Sosandar's Ivory Floral Print Frill Hem Dress, and costs just £69. The vibrant design features ruffled sleeves and is adorned in a botanical print, and cinches in at the waist to give a flattering fit. Andrea teamed the dress with a pair of strappy black heels, and accessorised with simple jewellery.

This is the second time Andrea has worn the dress – she was first seen wearing it to the Chelsea Flower Show opening day in May, where she teamed it with a similar pair of black heels with a thicker ankle strap. What's more, the design is still in stock – although limited – in sizes 6 and 18. Sosandar is just as happy with Andrea wearing the dress as she is, and have now added "As seen on Andrea McLean" on its website.

The TV presenter, 48 often posts pictures of her favourite outfits on her Instagram account and is usually styled by TV stylists 'Mothers Shoppers' - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. The ladies (who are mothers themselves) style lots of ITV stars including Stacey Solomon, Penny Lancaster, Nadia Sawalha, Denise Van Outen and Saira Khan. The popular stylists specialise in dressing their clients in affordable high street items and have amassed an impressive fan base in the process. Their motto which features on their website reads: "Practi-cool clothes for mums who want to get dressed not stressed".

It's been an exciting year for Andrea, who has welcomed in 2018 as a married woman. In November, the mother-of-two married third husband Nick Feeney surrounded by close family and friends, including a number of her Loose Women co-panellists. Speaking about finding love again to HELLO! ahead of their wedding, Andrea said: "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life. It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."

