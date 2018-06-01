susanna-reid-good-morning-britain-awards-2017

Susanna Reid teams floral dress with statement sunglasses at Epsom Ladies Day

by Fiona Ward /

All hail Susanna Reid, who added a bit of edge to her Epsom Ladies Day outfit on Friday - choosing to team her classic floral pencil dress with a pair of sleek mirrored aviator sunglasses. While the rest of her look was classic race day, complete with nude heels and a navy blue fascinator-hat, the shades added a much-needed je ne said quoi, if you ask us. Susanna's chosen outfit, the Ted Baker 'Evrely Highgrove' bodycon midi dress, currently sells for £179 on the brand's website.

Photo: © PA

We love Susanna's statement sunnies

While some of Susanna's Good Morning Britain colleagues were on-site to present coverage from the Epsom race course, it seems that Susanna was there purely as a guest, though she did pop on-air to chat to ITV co-host Charlotte Hawkins (and snapped a selfie just before, of course) - who also looked gorgeous in head-to-toe hot pink. 

In the smiley shot, the 47-year-old showed followers her pretty makeup look - with a bold pink lip and softly-blended eyeshadow. We also spy a cool climber earring on the star, whose nearly-200 thousand followers love her regular outfit posts. "Gorgeous pic of two gorgeous ladies," one fan wrote next to the pair's selfie. 

Friday's event was great fun for style-spotters like us, with other celebrities at Ladies Day including Vogue Williams, who arrived with fiancé Spencer Matthews. The mum-to-be wore a beautiful floor-length pink dress, which she had custom-made by designer Paul Costelloe to accommodate her growing baby bump, as well as a unique head piece by milliner Laura Kinsella - who is from Vogue's native Ireland.

Other stars at Ladies Day included Binky Felstead, James Middleton - who mingled with Vogue and Spencer - and Georgia Toffolo. We can't wait to see who'll turn up at Ascot… 

