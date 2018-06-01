Charlotte Hawkins is the queen of race day fashion, having already wowed us at Aintree this year - but the ITV presenter went one better as she arrived at Epsom Downs on Friday in head-to-toe hot pink. Matchy-matchy has never looked so good, if we do say so ourselves - though Charlotte did nearly suffer a style faux-pas, since she admitted on air that co-presenter Laura Tobin had stolen a dress she was going to wear!

Charlotte went head-to-toe hot pink for a day at Epsom Downs Racecourse

Richard Madeley asked her during the coverage: "Were you aware that Laura nicked one of your dresses doing the weather? And the only reason she's not in your shoes is because they're the wrong size!" Charlotte replied: "So I hear, I know! So I was watching while I was getting ready and was thinking, 'That looks familiar' and there's a reason why that looks familiar because it was from my wardrobe!"

Weather girl Laura later snuck behind her, wearing the nude floral dress. She joked, "I'm sorry! You definitely don't want to wear it, no?" Luckily, Charlotte's chosen fuchsia Karen Millen midi dress is a winner for us - with floral lace details and a flattering V-neck cut. Styled as usual by Debbie Harper, she wore matching Ted Baker heels and the feathered Imani hat by Layla Leigh Millinery.

The news presenter's dress is aptly from the high street brand's Ascot collection, and sells for £299. A go-to for occasionwear, Karen Millen is clearly a hotspot for all our favourite TV ladies, since Christine Lampard also looked incredible in a green floral number from the fashion retailer on Friday's Lorraine show.

Charlotte's dress is Karen Millen's Peplum Hem Lace Dress

The racing season is a busy time for Charlotte, who is also expected to showcase her amazing wardrobe again at Royal Ascot later this month. On Thursday, she appeared in a snap on the Instagram page of designer Claire Mischevani wearing one of her creations. Claire wrote: "The beautiful @charlottehawkins1 looking stunning in our yellow scarf hem dress, with the lovely @markheyesstylist on board @cunardline filming some exciting surprises for @ascotracecourse." Sounds like ITV will be doing an Ascot fashion special - we can't wait to see…