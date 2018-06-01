Glitter magpie Alesha Dixon wore yet another sparkling outfit for Thursday's Britain's Got Talent live semi-final - bringing the grand total up to three dazzling looks out of four. We're here for it - but were even more excited to see that the TV judge has something in common with new royal the Duchess of Sussex: they share the same favourite shoe designer! That's right, Alesha chose Aquazzura heels to complete her look - though they are a little different to Meghan's most-worn pair.

Photo: © Instagram

Alesha styled her look with Aquazzura sandals

Embracing this season's love-it-or-hate-it perspex trend, the singer opted for the designer's Seduction PVC and leather sandals, which sell for £505. In contrast, Meghan's favoured heels are Aquazurra's Matilde Lace-Up Suede Pumps, which she wore to announce her engagement to Prince Harry - and now can't be found in stock anywhere. Sigh.

The transparent sandals were in fact the perfect accompaniment for Alesha's shimmering Elie Madi dress, which admittedly did all the talking with its floor-length cape and all-over sequin details. With hair styled by extensions specialist Michelle Sultan, the star kept her hair long and wavy - adding some blonde pieces for the ultimate golden goddess vibes.

Metallics were a running theme, as makeup artist Francesca Neill used plenty of bronze and golden tones to create Alesha's glossy look - while her nails were also painted a gleaming rose gold.

The star's fans rushed to compliment her on the look, with many agreeing it's her best so far. "Particularly stunning tonight," one follower wrote, while another said: "Just wow - you could wear a bin bag and look fab! Beautiful inside and out." Celebrity pal Rochelle Humes even commented on MUA Francesca's snap, gushing over Alesha's new hairstyle. "Haiirrrr @aleshaofficial," she posted, alongside a row of firework emojis. Looks like you knocked it out of the park, Alesha.