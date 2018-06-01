If you’re wondering which swimsuit to buy for your summer holiday, why not try a ribbed one or a textured one? Everyone is obsessed with Sam Faiers’s holiday style, and on Thursday she showed off an idyllic photo of her and her little boy Paul on the beach. In the beautiful snap, she was wearing a white ribbed swimsuit with a low back - and fans loved it, and we do, too! The textured fabric offers something a little different than your regular stretchy swimsuit, and thanks to it being super soft, it will be comfortable to slip on and off.

Sam isn’t the only celebrity to rock the ribbed swimsuit. Remember when Holly Willoughby showcased her pink Hunza G one-piece on a family vacay? Gorgeous. Hunza G’s famous swimsuits are made from a thick, seersucker textured lycra mix fabric which is super stretchy and hugs your body in all the right places. The trouble is, they don't come cheap.

Kim Kardashian-West also declared this the swimwear trend of the summer when she wore a peach Hunza G bikini.

We’ve had a quick shop around the high street to try and find the best ribbed and textured swimsuits on offer…

TOPSHOP

Topshop’s blue ribbed swimsuit is a similar style to Sam’s but comes in this gorgeous baby blue shade. A few sizes have already sold out and the Topshop website declares it a ‘Trending Product’ which means you might have to get in there, and fast.

Ribbed swimsuit, £24, Topshop

NEW LOOK

This strappy square neck swimsuit is one of our favourites. Currently on sale, this one is going to be a hit on the beach. The back is super revealing with lots of strap detailing, which isn’t great for pesky tan lines, but will look amazing pool-side.

Strappy square next swimsuit, £16.09, New Look

RIVER ISLAND

This black rib elastic one shouldered swimsuit is an online exclusive at River Island. We love the cut out detailing and the super high leg - very 80s glam.

Black rib swimsuit, £34, River Island

ASOS

This Seafolly square neck ribbed swimsuit is top of our wish list. The stretch swim fabric has a low back and adjustable straps.

Ribbed swimsuit, £90, Seafolly at ASOS

ZARA

As well as ribbed, it’s also all about texture. This textured swimsuit comes in red, white and black and has a plunging V-neck in the front and back and has thin straps.

Textured swimsuit, £25.99, Zara

MISSGUIDED

This swimsuit comes in the best bubblegum pink shade and has a rounded neck, scoop back and comes in that all-important ribbed fabric.

Pink ribbed swimsuit, £15, Missguided

