Christine Lampard has done it again with another wardrobe win - wearing a gorgeous green midi dress as she filled in for Lorraine Kelly on Friday's edition of Lorraine. The pretty frock, which continues Christine's penchant for bold colour and botanical prints, is in fact from British high street brand Karen Millen - but we say it's giving us major Temperley and Zimmermann vibes with those pretty shoulder frills. Good work, Christine. The presenter pulled her dark hair into a chic low pony to add a low-key edge to the look.

Photo: © Rex

Christine's green floral dress is by Karen Millen

The 39-year-old, who is expecting her first baby with husband Frank Lampard, showed a hint of a bump in the loose-fitting dress - which ITV wardrobe queen Angie Smith styled with a pair of matching LK Bennett strappy heels. Her makeup look, created by Helen Hand, was kept soft and natural, as per usual.

Christine has been covering for Lorraine all week while she's on holiday in Singapore - and fashion fans have most definitely been in for a treat with her style choices, which seem to have had a floral theme throughout the week. On Tuesday's show, she wore a zesty Marks and Spencer midi dress, with an asymmetric hem and beautiful floral lace details. Having now sold-out in pretty much every size, we wonder if Karen Millen will see a flurry of orders after Friday's outfit choice…

In Karen Millen, the mum-to-be's choice of British brand is actually a further favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge, continuing a theme in Christine's outfits. On Thursday, she also wore a dress by Somerset by Alice Temperley, one of Kate's go-tos - which is now only available in a couple of sizes online. Can we call it 'the Christine effect' now?

