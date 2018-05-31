Princess Eugenie pays sweet tribute to fiancé Jack Brooksbank with statement hat

Princess Eugenie appears to be brimming with excitement for her impending royal wedding - literally! The bride-to-be made a sartorial statement as she joined the Queen and Prince William at a Buckingham Palace garden party on Thursday, wearing a hat decorated with the word "love".

Eugenie's statement accessory was navy with a mesh veil and the word "love" above the brim. She paired it with a co-ordinating navy three-quarter sleeve dress with a cinched-in waist and flared skirt, and navy court shoes.

Photo: © PA

Princess Eugenie attended the Buckingham Palace garden party on Thursday

The 28-year-old joined her grandmother the Queen and cousin Prince William at the event, which saw 8,000 guests invited to the palace in recognition of work they have done in their local communities. Her style statement could be seen as a sweet tribute to her fiancé Jack Brooksbank, as they are currently planning their nuptials at St George's Chapel, Windsor in October. Eugenie announced her engagement in January, revealing that Jack proposed during a holiday in Nicaragua that month.

Princess Eugenie has been upping the ante in the style stakes of late, and stepped out in a gorgeous floral Alice & Olivia dress for another event at Buckingham Palace last week. The white summery dress was cut with kimono sleeves and a wrap-over neckline, and featured an eye-catching floral print. It set her back £450 and was perfectly suited for her appearance at the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award ceremony.

Photo: © PA

Eugenie made a style statement with this hat

The Princess also drew comparisons to Jackie O when she attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on 19 May, wearing a fabulous retro-inspired powder blue shift dress from Gainsbourg with a white hat and metallic heels from Valentino. We can't wait to see what she wears next - or what her own wedding dress will be like when she marries at the same spot in just a few months' time.