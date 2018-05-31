Princess Eugenie and her older sister Beatrice both know how to make a statement when it comes to fashion, and always turn heads when they step out to attend royal engagements and events. However, on close inspection, Eugenie, 28, has been accessorising her outfits in a slightly different way to the rest of the royal family, by wearing her bags across her body from time to time. The royals rarely do this, instead opting for clutch bags to avoid shaking hands. Myka Meier, Beaumont Etiquette expert, told Good Housekeeping while referring to the Duchess of Cambridge: "When the Duchess is at an event, she holds her bag in front of her in both hands when shaking hands might be awkward. Or she can place it in one hand to have the other free. It never gets tucked under an arm or placed on the ground or table."

Princess Eugenie has her own style

Back in November, Eugenie looked stylish in a floral tea dress when she stepped out to a Louis Vuitton event, choosing to accessorise her outfit with a class black bag by the designer, which she wore across her body. Eugenie was spotted wearing her bag the same way when leaving Claridges in the October. The bride-to-be also accessorised a grey checked coat with a patent black chain bag during a visit to Hanover with sister Princess Beatrice, 29, during the GREAT Britain Mini tour in 2013.

Eugenie has been seen on occasions wearing her bag across her shoulders

Eugenie isn’t the only member of the royal family to have worn her bags across her body. Prior to her royal wedding, the Duchess of Sussex wore a bottle green Strathberry bag over the top of her coat, as opposed to swinging it from her shoulder or carrying it like a clutch, during her very first visit to Scotland in February. Since her wedding, however, Meghan's style has noticeably altered to adhere to the rules the royal family must follow, such as wearing nude tights to her first public engagement as a Duchess for Prince Charles' birthday celebrations.

