Christine Lampard's latest outfit choice on Thursday's Lorraine fitted in with the feminine theme throughout the week and as ever, she looked fabulous! The pregnant TV star chose to wear a dress by the Duchess of Cambridge's go-to designer Alice Temperley, and what's more, it's still in stock. Christine wore the navy lace Somerset dress, which was cut just below the knee, and featured cape sleeves and buttons down the front. The design is being sold at John Lewis, and costs £160. At the moment, it is available to buy in sizes 8 and 10.

The Loose Women panellist's choice of dress contrasts with her two choices earlier in the week, which were both from popular high street store Marks and Spencer. The pregnant wife of Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard – who has been filling in once again for Lorraine Kelly during the half term holidays – wore a V-neck yellow lace frock from the brand's hugely popular Autograph range on Tuesday, which set her back £125. Meanwhile, on Wednesday's show, Christine wore an affordable £69 floral design from the M&S Collection range. The navy blue piece was emblazoned with a botanical print and featured an asymmetrical hem and floaty kimono-style sleeves.

Christine Lampard wore a blue lace Alice Temperley dress on Thursday's Lorraine

Christine's outfits are put together by celebrity stylist Angie Smith, who also works her magic on the likes of Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden and Emma Bunton. It's been an exciting time for the 39-year-old, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the month. Taking to Instagram, Christine shared a picture of her and Frank with his two daughters Luna, 12, and Isla, 11, along with their pet dog Minnie. "The Lampard family are expanding," she wrote. "I feel SO excited, nervous and grateful! The list of emotions is endless." Frank also shared the same snap, writing: "My gorgeous wife @christinelampard is pregnant and we all couldn't be happier!!!"

The design cost £160 and is available to buy at John Lewis

Following her announcement, Christine stepped out for the first time in another outfit by a brand favoured by Duchess Kate – Goat. The star looked lovely in the brand's Gigi Tulip Print Pencil Dress, which retails at £550. Coincidentally, Kate wore many pieces by the brand during her third pregnancy while carrying Prince Louis.

