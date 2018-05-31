The HELLO! office was so excited to see the Queen's new photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday. The new framed photo takes pride of place at the front of a table in her Majesty's audience room in Buckingham Palace and shows the newlyweds posing together, with Meghan wearing a stunning pale blue dress. Royal fans have been trying to discover where the Duchess' dress if from - and now we could have our answer.

One eagle-eyed Instagram user is pretty certain Meghan's dress is by celebrity favourite, designer Roland Mouret. It's highly possible, as Meghan is a fan of his clothes and wore a navy dress by his label when she stayed at Cliveden House in Buckinghamshire before her wedding.

The french designer is close friends with Meghan and has dressed her numerous times before - they met in a hotel lift in Istanbul and have been friends ever since - he even featured on her now-deleted Instagram account on several occasions. Earlier this year he told the New York Post: “Meghan knows really well what she likes and the main thing with Meghan is to listen to her and work in collaboration with her.”

The 56-year-old designer is certainly not lacking in confidence about his handiwork, and has said: “You cannot have a bad picture taken in my clothes. You are protected 360 degrees.”

The page harry_meghan_updates posted: "The guess of the day: Meghan’s dress in the new portrait seen in the Queen’s Audience Room of Buckingham Palace is by Roland Mouret for 888 USD Meghan has the craziest Fanclub...." Comments flooded in, with one fan writing: "Love that someone identified the dress!" Another said: "How did you find it wow am amazed." A third posted: "Whether it’s a guess or not, the dress is beautiful and would look amazing on Meghan. LOVE her style."

Meghan in a Roland Mouret dress at Cliveden

We had a look on the Roland Mouret website and found the dress in question for £1,295. The 'Royston Dress' is described as a 'silhouette reminiscent of Roland Mouret's signature Galaxy Dress in eau de nil double wool crepe'. The flattering dress has a Queen Anne style neckline, V-shaped back with a gold zip and handkerchief hem sleeves. The skirt is a chic pencil shape. It's a stunning outfit – one fitting for a royal portrait.

The photograph is likely to have been an official portrait taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski as part of the couple's engagement photoshoot in early December. Alexi was also chosen as the couple's official wedding photographer, and captured the stunning photos of the newlyweds and the royal family at Windsor Castle on 19 May.