As royalty and Hollywood heavyweights flocked to Windsor Castle to watch Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle, the world was treated to a parade of fashion triumphs. To find out who was the best-dressed wedding guest in the eyes of HELLO! readers, we carried out an exclusive online poll. After thousands of votes, Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of Princess Diana, was crowned the belle of the ball at her cousin Prince Harry’s nuptials. Beating stiff competition from the likes of Amal Clooney and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kitty was the firm favourite thanks to an exquisite hand-painted forest green dress by Dolce and Gabbana, the label she made her modelling debut with in 2017.

The show-stopping frock featured a flattering square neckline; a skirt emblazoned with vibrant florals and was teamed with a sophisticated Phillip Treacy headpiece, burnt orange accessories and Bulgari jewellery – a unanimous win for the fashionable aristocrat. HELLO! Fashion Monthly’s editor-at-large Hilary Alexander gives us her expert verdict on Kitty’s winning ensemble. "I adored Lady Kitty Spencer’s outfit. There was something slightly Elizabethan and delightfully historical about her dress. The Philip Treacy "cap" with its Robin Hood feathers was the perfect finishing touch." To celebrate the best of wedding fashion, we present the top ten best-dressed guests, hand-picked by HELLO! readers.

Lady Kitty Spencer was voted the best dressed by HELLO! readers

Kitty Spencer

Displaying her late aunt’s flair for fashion, Lady Kitty came out on top with her timeless look. Taking to social media after the big day, Kitty revealed her talented ‘glam squad’. Kelly May of Neville Hair Salon swept her blonde tresses into an immaculate bun, whilst Charlotte Tilbury make up artist Sarah Jane Wai used £563.50 worth of the brand’s makeup to complete the look. “I am truly appreciative for all of the time and effort that went into my outfit for such a happy, special day,” Kitty wrote.

Amal Clooney

Another impeccably dressed guest was Amal Clooney, who arrived on the arm of her Hollywood beau George. She looked striking in a mustard yellow midi dress by British designer Stella McCartney, who also created Meghan’s evening reception gown. The human rights lawyer completed the chic look with a matching hat featuring a netted veil. Although her dress was custom made, Amal still sparked a shopping frenzy, with thousands of shoppers reportedly searching for yellow Stella McCartney dresses.

RELATED: George and Amal Clooney bring Hollywood glamour to the royal wedding

Amal Clooney looked stunning in yellow

Pippa Middleton

After winning the style stakes at her sister’s wedding to Prince William in 2011 in a figure-hugging Alexander McQueen dress, Pippa is still on top fashion form. Pippa, who is rumoured to be expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, channelled spring in a floral sleeved dress by The Fold. The dress featured a drop waist and pleated skirt, with panels of blush pink and was worn with delicate Robinson Pelham Tsar Star diamond earrings.

Pippa wore a floral dress by The Fold to the royal wedding

Sarah Rafferty

Meghan’s Suits co-stars turned out in force to support their pal, and three of them cracked our top ten best-dressed guests. Sarah Rafferty, who portrays Donna Paulsen in the legal drama, looked regal in navy Lanvin, paired with nude satin stilettos from the same label. Her look was finished with a netted Philip Treacy fascinator. Sarah took to Instagram to send "love and thanks" to the labels behind her look, crediting them with "wrapping me up un your beautiful designs on this momentous occasion."

Sophie Wessex

Another fashionable royal came in the form of Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who once again demonstrated her classic style. Arriving alongside her husband, the Earl of Wessex, and her two children, Lady Louise Windsor and son Viscount Severn, Sophie was the picture of elegance in bespoke Suzannah. Pairing an embellished top with a baby blue duchess satin skirt, the stylish Countess finished her look with a Jane Taylor headpiece in the same hue.

RELATED: Sophie Wessex wears Duchess Kate's favourite shoes in latest outfit - and she looks fabulous!

Sophie Wessex opted for a blue Suzannah dress

Gina Torres

Our readers also loved the sartorial offering of Gina Torres, who claimed seventh place. The Suits star looked suitably summery in a vibrant sheer frock by Greek designer Costarellos, which she complimented with a white fedora. Her choice of headwear gave a cool edge to her dazzling outfit. Gina accessorised with a nude clutch bag and heels.

Abigail Spencer Hot on Gina’s heels comes Abigail Spencer, who starred alongside Meghan in Suits. She opted for a navy blue and white polka dot collared maxi dress by Alessandra Rich, which has since sold out. Abigail accessorised with a crystal buckle belt and navy blue fascinator as she made her entrance hand in hand with Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra.

Duchess of Cambridge

On hand to help Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their pageboy and bridesmaid duties, the Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant in a primrose Alexander McQueen coatdress. Proving she is the queen of recycling her wardrobe, Kate’s outfit was the same one she wore to her daughter’s Christening in 2015. The Duchess’s eye-catching Philip Treacy hat bore floral delights, mirroring the flowery arch that bedecked the West door of St George’s chapel on the day.

Kate recylced Alexander McQueen for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day

Carole Middleton

The third member of the Middleton family to grace our reader’s top ten was Carole, mother of Kate and Pippa. Embracing a popular colour of the day – mint green, which was also worn by Meghan’s mum Doria – Carole wore a smart Catherine Walker coat and dress duo, alongside the same necklace and earrings she wore as mother of the bride at William and Kate’s wedding.

The Queen

Arriving to her beloved grandson’s big day, The Queen looked striking in a lime green outfit designed by royal dressmaker Stuart Parvin. Her Majesty wore a delicately flared dress in lime, lemon, purple and grey printed silk underneath a lime green coat fastened with silk tweed. The outfit’s suitably cheerful colours were perfectly complimented by a lime green and royal purple Angela Kelly hat and The Richmond Diamond Brooch.

RELATED: Duchess Kate's £40 Zara dress sells out