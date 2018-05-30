Michelle Keegan is having a super busy – and not to mention stylish – few days in London. Having just returned for a sun-drenched break to Mykonos, the 30-year-old actress appeared on The One Show on Tuesday evening and fans went wild for her gorgeous choice of attire –a navy, off-the-shoulder jumpsuit from luxury high street store Whistles. The £179 all-in-one cut features statement buttons that start from the neckline to the waist and comes complete with a ribbon belt. The crop style makes it easy to style – simply add high heels like Michelle and you are ready to go! The great news for fans of the Our Girl star's look is the jumpsuit is available online in all sizes – but we bet the design gets snapped up quickly!

Michelle stepped out in a gorgeous jumpsuit

Michelle's day started at BBC's Radio one, where she was photographed in a high-street led outfit that cost far less than it looked. The wife of Mark Wright wore a yellow, floral printed blouse with ruffle detail and cold-shoulder sleeves by Very which retails at an affordable £40.

Michelle's jumpuit is £179 by Whistles

She teamed the top with a pair of jazzy light denim jeans which had adorable pearl detail at the hem. Finishing off her summery look, the former Coronation Street star carried a £25 cute circular raffia tote bag which had this season’s must-haves hanging from the strap – tassels! The bag is a great summer find and would look super pretty at the beach or the bar.

Loading the player...

Whilst appearing on the One Show, the actress explained to hosts Matt Baker and Alex Jones that she has no plans to move to America permanently. I'd love to work in America but I couldn't see myself living out there full time. I'm a home bird."

READ: What is Michelle Keegan's net worth? Our Girl star's estimated fortune revealed

Comically, she also revealed that she has to tone down her Manchester accent in LA and people struggle to understand her: "I have to slow down a lot and pronounce my words to make it a bit easier."

MORE: Michelle Keegan's £25 bag will make you want to go on holiday