Christine Lampard is definitely loving iconic high street store Marks & Spencer this week – wearing a second dress from the brand in just two days! The pregnant wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard is standing in for host Lorraine Kelly on the Lorraine Show and has been giving us all the summery feels with her wardrobe. The latest dress the 39-year-old wore is from The M&S Collection range and retails at an affordable £69. The navy blue dress has a striking floral print emblazoned over the top and is funked up with an asymmetrical hem and floaty kimono-style sleeves. The glowing star looked fresh and ready for the morning show – her makeup was perfected by her regular makeup artist Helen Hand who gave her a statement smoky eye and a flawless base.

Christine looks blooming lovely in a floral dress

On Tuesday the Irish star brought the sunshine in a V-neck yellow lace frock from the brand's hugely popular Autograph range which set her back £125.

Christine's dress is £69 from Marks & Spencer

After stepping out in the zesty number – it sold out almost immediately – but has now been restocked with a few more sizes. The Loose Women host always looks immaculate and fans love to see her latest professional outfits which are always put together by Angie Smith - the celebrity stylist who is responsible for Holly Willoughby’s coveted wardrobe and most recently, Amanda Holden's Britain's Got Talent finals look.

Christine announced the wonderful news that she is pregnant with her first child at the start of May and has spoken out about how her step daughters – Frank’s two children – are hoping she will give them a sister: "They're completely beside themselves, more so than I thought they would be. It does have to be a girl though, apparently, that's the only issue. I can't guarantee that! They're desperate for a little girl."

