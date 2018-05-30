Christine Lampard gave us all a lesson on how to wear a gorgeous summer dress on Tuesday morning, as she stood in for Lorraine Kelly on the Lorraine show. The pregnant TV presenter wore a fabulous midI-length, V-neck yellow frock from none other than Marks & Spencer which is part of the brand’s hugely popular Autograph range and retails at £125. Since the wife of Frank Lampard donned the zesty number - which is made from delicate guipure lace - it has sold out at an speedy rate - now only available in a few sizes, so catch it while you can! She switched up her regular nude high heels and decided to opt for brown strappy sandals. Her look was put together by Angie Smith - the celebrity stylist who is responsible for Holly Willoughby's professional wardrobe. Most recently, she has also been applying her skills to Amanda Holden's Britain's Got Talent look.

Christine - yes to yellow!

Christine looked glowing as she sat on the famous sofa - she has recently revealed she is pregnant with her first child and her adorable baby bump is getting bigger by the day.

Christine's dress is £125 from Marks & Spencer

Two weeks ago, the Irish-born TV star appeared on Loose Women and wore a white and tulip-printed design by Goat - a high-end designer brand which is also loved by the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore their designs on many occasions throughout her third pregnancy.

MORE: Pregnant Christine Lampard stuns viewers in a blooming gorgeous high street dress

The TV star announced her exciting news on 16 May - taking to Instagram she shared a photo of her, Frank and his two daughters Luna, 12, and Isla, 11. "The Lampard family are expanding," she wrote. "I feel SO excited, nervous and grateful! The list of emotions is endless." Former Chelsea star Frank also shared the same snap, writing: "My gorgeous wife @christinelampard is pregnant and we all couldn't be happier!!!"

READ: Christine Lampard just wore an AMAZING high street dress and no one noticed