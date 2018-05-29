Michelle Keegan looked incredibly tanned as she left the Radio One offices in London on Tuesday morning – having just returned from a hot mini break. The actress headed to the Greek island of Mykonos over the weekend and we can't even begin to explain how jealous we were of her holiday snaps! Back in blighty, the 30-year-old wore a fabulous summer outfit which consisted of a yellow, floral printed blouse with ruffle sleeves by Very which costs a reasonable £40. She teamed the top with a pair of stonewash denim jeans which had pearl detail at the hem and carried a circular raffia tote bag which had black tassels hanging from the strap. The bag set her back just £25 and is the perfect summer bargain.

Michell looked gorgeous in London

In April, the popular actress debuted her first collection with Very and showcased the line on the catwalk in London. The 40-piece collection proved massively popular with her enormous fan base – a lot of the items sold out rapidly.

Michelle's bag is £25 from Very

The line is constantly being updated with new styles, which is great news if you want to update your look on a budget. Michelle often rocks a varied wardrobe and constantly wears pieces from her collection – which proves a great advert.

Loading the player...

Whilst in LA at the start of the month, she donned a pair of lace trousers from her range, which cost an affordable £55.

MORE: What is Michelle Keegan's net worth? Our Girl star's estimated fortune revealed

The Manchester born-actress revealed to HELLO! that her and Mark often give each other stylish tips, explaining: "When we put an outfit on, we ask each other for advice. He's very good with what he wears – he's very stylish and he knows what goes together and what doesn't, and knows what works for him." She added "We don’t really dress each other, but we do ask advice"

READ: Michelle Keegan just made us really want these high street trousers