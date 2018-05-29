Amanda Holden looked like the modern-day version of Carrie Bradshaw on Monday evening as she glammed up for the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals. The stunning 47-year-old wore a truly show-stopping dress that we just can't stop thinking about! Her outfit was put together by Angie Smith – the celebrity stylist behind Holly Willoughby's professional wardrobe – which consisted of a blush pink, strapless dress with a huge, bombastic floral hem made of an abundance of layers. She accessorised with dazzling earrings and Prada high heels shoes. The beautiful gown is by Italian brand Uel Camilo and is worn by many of the Hollywood elite. Lots of viewers compared the stylish TV star to Cinderella and we can totally see why. Fans were quick to compliment the star as she uploaded a very posh 'outfit of the day' to Instagram – one wrote: "That dress! So beautiful." Another agreed, adding: "What a princess!"

Amanda looked breathtaking in her gown by Uel Camilo

The TV star looked super fresh –despite hr late-night the evening before when she attended Kylie Minogue's 50th birthday party at the Chiltern Firehouse. The former wife of Les Dennis wore a beautiful floral mini dress that featured cold-shoulder detail by Alice and Olivia – a brand loved by Princess Eugenie.

MORE: Amanda Holden looks every inch the royal princess ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

The mother-of-two recently spoke out about how she retains such a youthful appearance. Amanda told Mail Online: "You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don’t diet."

READ: Amanda Holden shares swimsuit beach pic and now everyone is obsessed with her cossie

Explaining that she prefers to follow a healthy diet most of the time as opposed to crash diets, she revealed: "I go to a fitness camp in Portugal before the live shows. I'm a vegetarian, so for me it's lots of avocado, chickpeas, and quinoa salads as well as hikes and boxing. It's really good for your mind-set, rather like unplugging your computer and plugging it back in."