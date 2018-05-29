Mollie King brought the sunshine on Sunday as she took to the stage at BBC's 'The Biggest Weekend' event in Swansea. Shunning designer threads, the beautiful former Saturdays singer wowed fans in a fabulous orange and rainbow striped sundress by Topshop which set her back a purse-friendly £20! The slip-style frock is made in a soft material with spaghetti straps. The statement dress is part of Topshop's current collection and luckily, is available to buy online in all sizes. Mollie, 31, uploaded a picture of her latest 'outfit of the day' to her Instagram account - which boasts 766,000 followers. Many of her fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one writing: "You ray of sunshine! I love this dress" another agreed, adding: "Love the outfit Mollie". The singer has cemented her place as a fully-fledged Radio One presenter, and her role was officially confirmed in April. Mollie has her own slot on Friday, Saturday and Sunday should you want to tune in.

Once the sun set in Swansea, Mollie teamed her cute dress with a mustard coloured hoodie and a dark green suede jacket, keeping warm as she watched the likes of Florence and The Machine, Rita Ora and Niall Horan do their thing on stage.

This isn't the first time the Strictly Come Dancing contestant has totally nailed it when it comes to Topshop bargains. Just two weeks ago, the ex-girlfriend of David Gandy was snapped leaving work wearing a pair of bell-bottom striped trousers from the high street Mecca which cost her just £25. The 70s style trews were made in a bright yellow and had black statement stripes running through them. The singer added a black denim jacket, platform high heel sandals and a chic black cross-body leather bag into the mix.

There is no doubt about it, the blonde singer certainly has a love affair with stripes.

Back In February, the star wore a very same trousers but in a bold rainbow style - they featured a selection of printed stripes in various colours and Mollie kept the rest of her outfit simple, teaming it with white T-shirt, metallic platform shoes, and a statement yellow bag.