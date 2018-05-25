Stacey Solomon is known for her purse-friendly professional wardrobe and often wears a variety of high streets gems that cost far less than you might think. Sticking to her trademark look, the mother-of-two wore a pair of rainbow striped trousers on Thursday's Loose Women – and we can't get enough of them. The great news is the multi-coloured trousers are only £17.99 from high street favourite Zara! The pair are made in a metallic fabric and feature a plethora of shades running through the design – making them ideal for someone wanting to stand out. The cropped shape is perfect for the warmer months and they could be worn with both high heels and flip flops. The girlfriend of Joe Swash teamed them with a simple T-shirt, also from the high street store. The TV presenter completed her look with her blonde locks in a curly bobbed style and a simple makeup look which includeda smoky eye and a nude lip.

We loved Stacey's trousers

Statement stripes - particularly in rainbow tones – are one of 2018's biggest trends, with everyone from Holly Willoughby to Fearne Cotton getting in on the colourful look.

Stacey's trousers are £17.99 from Zara

In February, Mollie King was spotted leaving the Radio One studios in London, wearing a pair of bell-bottom striped rainbow trousers, which were £25 from Topshop. The 30-year-old let her trousers be the main part of her outfit – teaming them with a plain white T-shirt, 70s style metallic platform shoes, a statement yellow bag and a cut off denim jacket, also by Topshop.

Stacey, 28, has had a jet-setting few months, having returned from stylish festival Coachella in California in April. The Former X Factor contestant looked to have had a wonderful time with her friends and she wowed her Instagram followers with her bargain wardrobe whilst on the trip.

One of her favourite fashion items she shared was an embellished denim jacket with pom pom detailing which cost just £35 from Primark and was a huge hit with her 946,000 Instagram followers.

