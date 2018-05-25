The stunning niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales has some exciting news concerning her career. Lady Kitty Spencer has just been announced as the new face of high-end jewellery brand Bulgari – she is now officially the UK brand ambassador. The Italian jewellery house has spoken out, saying that Kitty embodies the "same elegant, yet contemporary style epitomized by Bulgari." The model has worn the stunning jewellery brand on countless occasions and most recently she helped the brand raise £140,000 for the Elton John Aids Foundation in June last year when she modelled and introduced the breath-taking Divas’ Dream – a full-pave diamond necklace that was auctioned at their gala in aid for EJAF. Speaking about the collaboration, Kitty revealed: "It is an immense honour to be working with the most iconic Italian jewellery brand in the world. Bulgari has always been synonymous with creativity, heritage, beauty and glamour. I am, therefore, very excited to be part of the Bulgari family, as it means experiencing their passion and magic first-hand."

The daughter of Charles Spencer created a stir at the royal wedding on Saturday – bringing a touch of glamour to the service. She was one of the most talked about guests, due to her dazzling outfit. The model decided to opt for a forest green gown by Dolce & Gabbana – the brand she has modelled for on numerous occasions.

Her dress was cut in a midi-length and was designed in a fit and flare design which showed off her tiny waist and skimmed out over the hips. She wore a beautiful diamond necklace by Bulgari which glittered as she walked into the chapel.

The designer gown she chose to wear had a striking element to it too – it featured a bold floral print from the hem which finished at the waist. Kitty wore her long blonde locks up in a chic chignon and topped her 'do with a coordinating hat which had feather and net detail.

Much was made about her flawless complexion, which was created by the Charlotte Tilbury makeup team, using some of their hero products, including the Super Cindy Lipstick and hugely popular Magic Foundation.

