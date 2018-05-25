Sarah, Duchess of York looked fabulous on Wednesday as she made an appearance in Las Vegas, where she was promoting her range of children’s books Little Red. As she smiled for the cameras at the Mandalay Bay hotel, fashion fans went wild over her choice of shoes! Wearing a classic outfit which consisted of a navy blue dress and black jacket, she added a pair of flats which certainly packed a punch. The former wife of Prince Andrew stepped out in a £190 pair of slipper-style loafers made from plush velvet which had a sweet embroidered butterfly sewn on to the top. The shoes are by luxury high end brand French Sole who are known for their fancy flats.

Sarah wore an adorable pair of butterfly shoes

Sarah loves her accessories and has a penchant for quirky shoes - in February she wore the brand again, but this time, she went for a taupe-hued pair of slippers which actually featured an iridescent unicorn on them.

The 58-year-old was enjoying a night out at Loulou’s - a private members club in London - and teamed her shoes with a simple black dress, which she pepped up with a pastel blue blazer and carried a super- smart fuchsia pink Hermes bag. But it was her shoes which caught all the attention - and the style is part of blogger Alice Naylor-Leyland's collaboration, which luckily is still available online.

The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie is fresh from her appearance at the royal wedding, where her outfit was praised by onlookers.

The 58-year-old wore a stunning tailored coat dress - made predominately in her favourite shade of navy blue - which was cut complete with contrasting pink lapels. She added black high heeled court shoes and topped her trademark mane of red gale with a beautiful navy fascinator which featured layers of detailed netting, and carried a small black clutch bag.