Princess Beatrice has enjoyed her third outing in a week at the Duke of Edinburgh Awards afternoon at Buckingham Palace, along with her aunt and uncle, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex. The royal attended the event dressed in a green midi dress with a flared skirt, which was cinched in at the waist with a statement belt. Keeping the colour theme simple, Beatrice teamed her dress with a black blazer with cape sleeves, a green quilted bag with a gold chain and patent black court shoes with a cut out panel.

The Princess has had a busy few days, appearing at the flower show on Monday afternoon, going to Annabel's in Mayfair on Wednesday and attending the royal wedding on Saturday in Windsor. Beatrice has been showcasing some beautiful dresses of late and this is another elegant outfit. On Monday, Beatrice looked sensational in a beautiful embroidered design by luxury brand Needle & Thread. The white, fit and flare design featured an eye-catching, multi-coloured overlay which boasted multitudes of embroidered flowers.

Princess Beatrice looked stylish in green and black

The fancy frock also had ruffle detail at the sleeves and a pretty tiered skirt. The dress is priced at £325 and is currently available online in all sizes. Once again she wore flats – perhaps resting her feet after a weekend of dancing at Meghan and Harry's wedding? There was also something very poignant about Beatrice's choice of bag on Monday.

The Princess opted for flats when she stepped out two days after the royal wedding

The 29-year-old chose to accessorise her dress with her Pop and Suki bag, which was personalised for her by the brand. The patent black design has the words Be Cool, Be Nice, emblazoned in gold, which makes reference to the charity campaign she helped front in 2017. Beatrice also chose to bring this bag out with her on Wednesday night, teaming it with a red velvet jacket and a simple black dress.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Beatrice wore a gorgeous teal dress by Roksanda to the royal wedding, which featured unusual bubble embellishments at the hem and voluminous sheer sleeves. The dress was custom-made for her and cost a pricey £12,000. We wonder what Beatrice will wear next!